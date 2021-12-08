MRS. HAVENS

MAYSVILLE — Connie Sue Havens (Bradburn), 71, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

She was born on Sept. 22, 1950, to the late Millard and Audrey (Bradford) Havens.

She is survived by two daughters, Melissa Biddle and Christine Hennessy; seven grandchildren, Courtney Clark, Faith Watson, Ashley Pfaff, Mariah Pfaff, Kyle Watson, Tiffany Pfaff, and Brooke Watson; and 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bud Havens and William Havens; and two sisters, Karen Freeman and Camille Moore. She is survived by a special man in her life, Jack Edwards.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Lynn Bradburn; and a grandson, Jonathon Pfaff.

Private memorial service will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be given to Batten Disease Support and Research.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com