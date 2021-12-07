MR. MCCLANAHAN

BROOKSVILLE — Edward Poage McClanahan, born in 1932 in Brooksville, to Jessie E. (Poage) and Edward L. McClanahan, died on November 27, at his home in Lexington.

A proud member of the 1951 graduating class of Maysville High School, he is remembered by his four children, four grandchildren, his wife Hilda, and countless friends.

No immediate services are planned, but there will be a public celebration of his life in the Spring.

A tribute to Ed McClanahan was published in the Lexington Herald Leader at https://www.kentucky.com/news/state/kentucky/article255770651.html

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com

