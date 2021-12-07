MR. MCCLANAHAN

FLEMINGSBURG — Aline Hinton Gulley, 94, of Flemingsburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Corbin, with family by her side. She was the widow of Clifton Gulley.

Born in Rowan County, on Oct. 1, 1927, she was the youngest daughter of the late Edward H. Hinton and the late Ina Pearl Hamm Hinton.

Aline and her husband, Clifton were retired dairy and tobacco farmers. Aline worked with the Adult Day Care for many years and retired at the age of 80. She loved working with senior citizens and cared for each one dearly. Aline truly demonstrated the life of a faithful Christian. She was a longtime member of the Flemingsburg Nazarene Church. She loved her church family who was so kind and helped her in so many ways.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Paul) Bailey of Corbin; her four grandchildren, Pete (Sheila) Bailey of Richmond, Paula Bailey of Prestonsburg, Adam (Teddy Louise) Bailey of Corbin, and Anna (Stephen) McCord of Georgetown, Ky. She is also survived by her six great-grandchildren, Cole Bailey, Ethan Bailey, Eli Bailey, Rose Bailey, Justin McCord, and Amber McCord; along with special beloved nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

In addition to Clifton, her husband of 70 years, she was preceded in death by her son, Steve Gulley. She was also preceded by her seven siblings, Ivan Hinton, Dorothy Lewis, Golda Newsom, Lorene Goodwin, Lucille Newsom, R. G. Hinton, and Ford Hinton.

The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Boone Nickell Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Hinton, Rev. Clint Stricklen, and Rev. Bud Hance officiating. Special music will be offered by Rev. and Mrs. Hance.

Aline will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from noon, until the hour of service at 2 p.m., Saturday, at Boone-Nickell.

All in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and to observe social distancing.

