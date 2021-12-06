MRS. STEVENS

FLEMINGSBURG — Betty L. Stevens, 82, of Flemingsburg (formerly of Muncie, Ind.), reunited with her eternal family in Heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. She was the widow of Delsie Stevens.

Born in Mason County on April 10, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Elmer Cooper and the late O’Dell Mullins Cooper.

Betty and Delsie married on Sept. 25, 1954. The couple moved to Muncie, Ind., raising their family and later returning to their farm in Fleming County in 1989. Together they enjoyed their animals, their gardening, and their life on the farm. Betty was a wise and dedicated wife and mother who loved and dedicated her life to her family and home. Betty and Delsie enjoyed family, friends, and Bluegrass music.

Betty is survived by her three sons, Dave Stevens of Lexington, Ronald (Marlenea) Stevens of New Castle, Ind., Mark (Kelly) Stevens of Selma, Ind.; her son-in-law, Brian Marshall (Jackie) of Muncie, Ind.; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Delsie (who passed away June 12, 2014) and her parents Elmer and O’Dell, Betty was preceded in death by daughter, Jackie Marshall; her grandson, Mark Stevens; and her two brothers, Yancey Cooper and Milton Cooper.

The funeral service will be 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. David Shoemaker officiating.

Betty will be laid to rest in Prince Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the hour of service at 1 p.m., Friday, at Boone-Nickell.

All in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and to observe social distancing.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com