MR. CARPENTER

December 5, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MS. CARPENTER

MS. CARPENTER

MAY’S LICK — Ashley L. Carpenter, 39, of Maysville passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Ashley was born in Maysville on Feb. 6, 1982, daughter of Urina Darlene Carpenter of Maysville and the late Douglas Breeze.

She was a Kentucky Wildcat fan and enjoyed spending time with family.

Survivors other than her mother include two sons, Ryan Boone and Ben Carter; a daughter, Kara Ratliff; a brother, Christopher Carpenter; two sisters, Amy Carpenter and Donna Elliott; a companion of 17 years, William Rees Clarke III.

She was preceded by a brother John Carpenter.

Services will be conducted at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory in May’s Lick with Pastor Kevin Applegate officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m.,until the hour of the service on Wednesday.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net

Trending Recipes