MR. CARPENTER

MAYSVILLE — Mildred Elizabeth Insko King, 92, of Kenton Pointe, Maysville, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Sunday morning at Meadowview Regional Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, James Denver King, in August.

She was born in Bracken County on April 17, 1929, the daughter of the late Mary and Leslie Insko.

Her only daughter Nancy (Warren) Markwell lives in Maysville and Florida. She graduated from Bracken County High School in 1947, going on to Georgetown College for one year. Following marriage she transferred to Morehead State where she graduated with a teaching degree. She began her teaching career at Western Elementary School in Bracken County teaching 4th grade. A move to Germantown meant a school change. There she taught 5th grade. Following in 1956 she went to Maysville City Schools to teach 4th grade at what was then Woodleigh Elementary. After two years she transferred to First District Elementary where she taught 4th grade and was head teacher. Later she was moved to Jones (Woodleigh) Elementary as principal where she remained until retirement. During this time she earned a Master’s Degree and Rank 1 in Advanced Studies and Administration from Xavier University. She remained at Jones for 27 years with a career total of 35 years.

She was a life-long member of Germantown Baptist Church where she taught children and youth Sunday school classes and helped with VBS. She was interested and active in many community and school activities…Delta Kappa Gamma, Friends of the Library, Fernleaf Homemakers, Red Hat Society, Retired Teachers, Germantown Fair, and of course the Maysville Bulldogs. She was also a Kentucky Colonel.

She and her husband enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., especially their trip to Alaska. Their trip to Europe was very special where they visited friends in England.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Jason (Stacy) Markwell of Charlotte, N.C. and Amy (Scottie) Collier of Louisville. Her great-grandchildren are James Markwell, Samuel Markwell, Clara Collier, and Matt Collier.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Gordon Insko and Arthur Insko.

She is survived by her nephew, Chet Insko of Chapel Hill, N.C.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.

Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m.

Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Germantown with a private service for family.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com