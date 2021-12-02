MR. MCELFRESH

FLEMINGSBURG — Gene O’Connell McElfresh, 89 of Nepton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital-Main in Lexington.

He was born May 3, 1932, in Fleming County, to the late Herbert and Helsie Watkins McElfresh.

Gene was a retired dairy and tobacco farmer and enjoyed sports, especially the Cincinnati Reds and the Kentucky Wildcats. He enjoyed doing painting and carpentry work, singing and playing the fiddle. He was a member of the Mill Creek Christian Church and had attended the Elizaville Christian Church. Gene was a United States Army veteran having served during the Korean Conflict.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy McElfresh.

Survivors include his wife, Amanda Carpenter McElfresh, whom he married June 28, 1969; one son, Gene McElfresh and his wife, Madonna of Nepton; one daughter, Michele Chou and her husband, Herbert of New York, New York; two brothers, Billy (Edna) McElfresh of Flemingsburg, and Don (Bonnie) McElfresh of May’s Lick; one sister, Patsy Vice of Sherburne; and two grandchildren, Callie Jo McElfresh and Luca Chou. Also, several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in the chapel of the Michael R. Gray Funeral Home in Flemingsburg with Rev. Jerry Boling officiating.

Burial will follow in the Elizaville Cemetery.

Full military honors will be conducted at the cemetery by the W. N. Fant American Legion Post No. 5 and the Franklin Sousley VFW Post No. 1834.

Visitation is after noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Contributions are suggested to a Hospice organization of your choice.

The Michael R. Gray Funeral Home, 405 South Main Cross Street, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041 is caring for the arrangements for Gene O’Connell McElfresh.

To view the online memorial and sign the guest book, please visit www.mrgfuneralhome.com.