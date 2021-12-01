MR. MCFARLAND

ELIZAVILLE — Billy Ray McFarland, 73 of Maysville, passed away Sunday evening, Nov. 28, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.

He was born March 29, 1948, in Fleming County, to the late Albert McFarland and Lillian Gray Hunt.

Billy was a retired truck driver and was a member of the Turning Point Apostolic Church in Maysville. He enjoyed reading his Bible, music, westerns, going to church and riding his scooter. One of his favorite things to do was take a ride back to where he grew up and reminisce about days gone by.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janie Helphenstine; and two brothers, Larry McFarland and J. R. McFarland.

Survivors include his daughter, Michelle Crouch and her husband, Tom of Owingsville; three brothers, Gene (Teresa) McFarland of Florida, Allen (Vickie) McFarland and Steven (Jessica) McFarland, all of Hilltop; one sister, Marilyn (Ronnie) Jefferson of Germantown; one granddaughter, Natalie Snapp of Flemingsburg; two great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Pittman of Flemingsburg and Karsen Baker of Germantown; and a special nephew Jamie Baker of Germantown. Also, several nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and his church family.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in the chapel of the Price Brothers Funeral Home in Elizaville, with Pastor Brian Young officiating.

Burial will follow in the Elizaville Cemetery.

Visitation is after 5 p.m.,Wednesday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Michelle Crouch, Marilyn Jefferson, Gene McFarland, Jamie Baker, Ronnie Jefferson, Allen McFarland, Steven McFarland and Terry Purcell.

The Price Brothers Funeral Home, 5197 Elizaville Road, Ewing, Ky. 41039 is caring for all arrangements for Billy Ray McFarland.

To view the online memorial and sign the guest book, please visit www.pricebrothersfh.com.