MR. ALLISON

December 1, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent
MAY’S LICK — David Lee Allison, 45, of Paris and formerly of Mason County, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Hospice of Cincinnati.

He was a former deputy jailer at the Bourbon County Detention Center. He enjoyed music and movies.

David was born in Maysville on Dec. 29, 1975, son of Brenda Henderson (Charles) Bussell and the late Elmer Allison Jr.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Bobby Lee “Bubba” Allison; his grandparents, Elmer and Martha Allison Sr. and Bill and Leona Henderson; and his uncle, Tommy Henderson.

Survivors include a sister, Ashley Bussell of LaGrange; two step-children, Robert and Hailey Brewer; two aunts, Betty Ann Moran and Linda Lou (Bob) Miller; an uncle, Harry Lee (Shirley) Allison; two nephews, Nicholas (Maranda) Allison and Elmer Allison III; a niece, Erica Dawn (Neil) Moore; four great nephews; and many cousins and friends.

Graveside Memorial Services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in May’s Lick Cemetery with Pastor Danny Howard officiating.

Burial will follow.

Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net

