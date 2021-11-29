MR. FLANERY

FLEMINGSBURG — Louie K. Flanery, Jr., 79, of Flemingsburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at Baptist Health in Lexington.

He was born Aug. 6, 1942, in Goddard, to the late Louie K. Flanery, Sr. and Thelma Medlin Flanery.

He is survived by his two daughters, Lori A. Whitaker of Orlando, Fla., and Jennifer Davis (Ken) of Flemingsburg; his grandchildren, Jeremy Flanery, Jarrod Gilbert, Josh Gilbert, Amanda Andrade, Justin Gilbert, Ashton Flanery, Brennan Whitaker, Sarah Davis, Shawn Davis and Shane Davis; his great-grandchildren, Kaleb Flanery, Jacob Flanery, Jazzlyn Flanery, Kylie Gilbert, Jaxon Gilbert, Kinley Andrade, William Smith, Seth Smith, Hailey Smith, Allie Sandoval, Rosalynn Davis and Raelynn Davis; his two sisters, June Hale of Maysville, and Lynn Pence of Owensboro; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Retta Hackathorn and Jane Hendrix; and his daughter, Robyn F. Gilbert.

Former Employee of Fleming Mason RECC for 41 years 1961-2002, Served as Mayor of Flemingsburg two2 terms 1990-1994 and 2003-2011

Served on City Council of Flemingsburg from 1984-1990, Kentucky Colonel since April 1978

Masonic Lodge since March 1972, Served on the Board at the Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church

Buffalo Trace ADD Board Member and served as Chairman – Since 1990

During his 19-year tenure on the Board, he has served on the Executive Committee, Annual Meeting/Nominating Committee, Transportation Planning Committee, Transportation Safety Committee, Water Management Council, and member of the TENCO Workforce Investment Board.

Fleming County Rotary Club – Charter Member since 2002, Fleming County Hospital Board Member – since 1999, Fleming County Chamber of Commerce (member and past President and board member)

Fleming County Jaycees (member and past President 78-79), Judicial Nominating Commission 19th Judicial Circuit and Judicial Circuit District (2012-2014)

Fleming County Museum Board, Fleming County Historical Board

Awards:

1978 Top President – District B – North Region Kentucky Jaycees, 1993 Housing Authority of Flemingsburg Support and Work Award

1997 Leadership Horizons Award, 2000 Fleming County Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Service Award

2001 Buffalo Trace Region Award Outstanding Regionalism for Contribution and Dedication, 2007 POESI Bronze Award

2009 POESI Silver Award, 2009 Buffalo Trace Regionalism Award Outstanding Contributions and Leadership

2009 Fleming County Democratic Executive Committee Rooster Booster Award, 2010 Citizen of the Year – Chamber of Commerce

Jaycee of the Year.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church with Rev. Robbie Shrout officiating. Additional remarks will be by Bobby Money, Mike Denham, Steve Miller and Lori Whitaker.

Visitation at the Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church is after 5 p.m.,Thursday.

Masonic rites by Fleming Lodge No. 112 will be conducted at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at the church.

Burial will follow in the Sunset Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Mike Denham, Steve Miller, Terry Hurst, Herbie Wilson, Wayne Darnell and Garrell Coffey.

Honorary pallbearers will be Marvin Suit, Woodie Todd, Woodie Reeves, David Doyle, Gene Blythe, Shane Ramey, Steve Souder, William Deal, Jim Farley and Bobby Money.

Contributions are suggested to the Fleming County Covered Bridge Museum or the Fleming County Historical Society for the care and upkeep of the Stockton Cemetery.

The Michael R. Gray Funeral Home, 405 South Main Cross Street, Flemingsburg, Kentucky 41041 is caring for all arrangements for Louie K. Flanery, Jr.

To view the online memorial and sign the guest book, please visit www.mrgfuneralhome.com.