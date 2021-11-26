MR. DUGAN

November 26, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MR. DUGAN

MR. DUGAN

MAY’S LICK — Joseph C. “Corky” Dugan, 80, of May’s Lick passed away at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

He was born in Mason County on Oct. 14, 1941, son of the late Joseph Arthur and Irene Beckett Dugan.

Corky was a life-long farmer, a veteran of the United States Army, and was renowned for his garden, and he shared its bounty with many. An avid sports fan he enjoyed UK basketball, the Cincinnati Bengals, and Reds. He thoroughly enjoyed history, especially military history, and warfare. Of all his activities and hobbies, Corky found the most joy in his family and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Miller; a brother, Jim Dugan; and two sisters-in-law, Jennie and Linda Dugan.

Mr. Dugan is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Elizabeth Brodt Dugan; his children, Joey Dugan and Bryan (Donna) Dugan of May’s Lick, Sommyre Johnson of Tollesboro, and Molli Hinson of West Chester, Ohio; five brothers, John David (Carol) Dugan, Robert (Cheryl) Dugan, Allen (Jenni) Dugan, Calvin Dugan and Mitchell Dugan; two sisters, Anne Wells and Nancy Prince; four grandchildren, Payton Dugan, Kalie Graham, Irelyn Hinson and Brodty Hinson; and two great-granddaughters, Sadie and Evelyn Dugan.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory with Dr. Danny Howard officiating.

Interment will follow in the Washington Baptist Cemetery with Military Honors. Active pallbearers will be Ricky Miller, Michael Miller, Mike Mitchell, Ronald Lawrence, Jeremy Howard and Brandon Hinson. Honorary bearers are James A. Finch, John E. Gentry and Wayne Kirker.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, from 2 – 5 p.m., at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

Online condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net

Trending Recipes