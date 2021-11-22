MR. GRIGSON

MAYSVILLE -– Harold “Howdy” Douglas Grigson, 67, passed away Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati.

Howdy was born May 12, 1954, in Maysville, to the late Eugene and Lucille Hodge Grigson.

He was a 1972 graduate of Mason County High School, and proudly served in the United States Army from 1972 to 1975, where he was stationed in Germany. Howdy also worked many years for DP&L.

A lifelong member of the First Christian Church in Maysville, Howdy served as a deacon and member of the Chancel Choir. He loved his church family and enjoyed many Fellowship Hall Sunday School classes. He loved his family and friends and especially enjoyed deer hunting with his dad and brothers.

Survivors include his siblings, Patricia Graves, Penelope Nobel, Greg Grigson, and David Grigson, all of Maysville; Daniel Grigson of Cadiz, and Phillip Grigson of Paris, Ky.

Howdy was preceded in death by his parents and his best friend, Denny Barbour.

Funeral services for Harold Grigson will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Brell & Son Funeral Home, with Rev. Wayne Barnett officiating.

He will be laid to rest in Hillcrest Garden of Memories.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Monday.

Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

