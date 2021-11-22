MR. RICE

MABLETON, Ga. — Kevin Lee Rice, age 65, of Mableton, passed away Nov. 20, 2021.

Kevin was born to Benjamin and Lorene Rice in Tollesboro, and spent a majority of his youth there. He graduated from Tollesboro High School in 1974. He eventually moved to Georgia in 1992, and was working at Home Depot when he met his beloved wife, Carol, in 1998. They married in 1999 and have been residents of Cobb County since.

Once Kevin left Home Depot, he went into business for himself in handyman and landscaping work. He officially retired in 2013. Kevin was a loving husband, brother, son, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Kevin is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Harrison Rice Jr. and Lorene Rice (née Mackey).

He is survived by his wife, Carol Rice (née Barker); siblings, Michael Rice (wife, Alice) of Ewing, Jeffery Rice (wife, Marcia) of Lexington, Jon Rice (wife, Teresa) of Douglasville, Ga., and Jennifer Rice of Roswell, Ga.; mother-in-law, Merriam Barker of Smyrna, Ga.; brother-in-law, Anthony Barker of Smyrna, Ga.; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at a later date in Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Kevin’s name be made to the Cobb County Humane Society at https://humanecobb.com/.

