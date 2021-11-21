MAY’S LICK — Charles H. Ware, 59, of May’s Lick passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Campbell County on April 15, 1962, son of the late William H. Ware.
He was a long-distance truck driver and a veteran of the U.S. Army. His motorcycle nickname was “Kentucky Dog,” and he was a member of the Joker’s MC.
Survivors include five sons, Charles H. Ware Jr., Stanley Taylor, Fred Taylor, Adam Cooper, Devlin Burke; and two daughters, Fancy Bo-Carla (Ronnie III) Shields and Lisa Ware; 15 grandchildren, Charles H. Ware III, Carson Judd Ware, Anabella Rose Ware, Sonni Brooke, Jace Hayden Lewis Shields, Lakelynn Isabella Lucille Shields, Stanley Lee Taylor, January Lucille Taylor, Madison Clos, Fred Taylor, Jr., Arthur Taylor, Julie Ware, Justin Williamson, Angel Williamson, Catelyn Williamson; and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Shannon Cemetery with Military Rites.
Burial will follow.
Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
