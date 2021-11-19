MR. REEVES

FLEMINGSBURG — Claudie Allen Reeves, 64, of Wallingford, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at his residence.

Born in Fleming County on June 19, 1957, he was the son of the late Woodrow Wilson Reeves and the late Dorothy McKee Reeves.

Claudie was a farmer for many years. He also worked at the tobacco warehouse in Maysville for 21 years until he retired.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Patricia “Trish” Castle Reeves; his three children, Carrie Duncan and husband Jason of Tilton, Derick Salyer, Jamie Salyer of Goddard; his five grandchildren, Ethan Duncan, Kegan Duncan, Landon Salyer, Zayden Salyer, Kendall Salyer, Tavon Perry; and one great-grandchild, Arabella Ann Duncan. He is also survived by his seven brothers, Woodie Reeves and wife, Ginny, Sammy Reeves and wife, Gail, Danny Reeves, Donnie Reeves, Ernie Reeves and wife, Kathy, Larry Reeves and wife, Peggy, Tommy Reeves and wife, Dorothy. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a slew of friends.

In addition to his parents Woodrow and Dorothy, Claudie was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Allen Boggs.

Funeral service for Claudie will begin at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Gray and Bro David Shoemaker officiating.

Claudie will be laid to rest in Reeves Family Cemetery. His seven brothers will be his pallbearers. His five grandchildren and one great-grandchild will be his honorary pallbearers. Additional honorary pallbearers include Milford “P.I.” Bryant, Mike Adams, and Curtis Light.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Monday, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

All in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and to observe social distancing.

