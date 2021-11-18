MR. JACKSON

AUGUSTA — Charles Ray Jackson Sr., 82, of Augusta, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Clara, who died in 2002.

Ray, as he was known to many, was born on June 18, 1939, in Fleming County, to his parents, the late Thomas G. and Minnie B. (nee Smith) Jackson.

He was a member of the Pioneer Club for Berry Global (formerly Clopay) and a life member of the National Rifle Association.

He leaves behind sons, Anthony Jackson and Timmy Weinel; and daughters, Tammy McNay (Rick), Beverly Mayes, Susie Duncan, Angela King, Tiffany Fox, and Bobbie Jo Mayes (Gary). Also surviving is his brother, Carroll Jackson; his sister, Lorena Best; 27 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; his long-time friend, Don Kinder; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Charlie Ray Jackson, Jr.; brothers, Thomas Jackson and Robert E. Jackson; sisters, Virginia Saunders, Maxine Quinlin, Christine Flynn, Naomi Fryman, and Lavonna Ormes; and a son-in-law, Terry Mayes.

The funeral for Ray will be on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at noon at the Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home in Augusta with Pastor Johnny Sebastian presiding.

Interment will follow in the Sharon Cemetery in Bracken County.

Visitation will be on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com.