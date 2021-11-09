MRS. HUMPHRIES

FLEMINGSBURG — Larry Allen Fearin, 68, of Beechburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, surrounded by his family at Select Specialty Hospital in Fort Thomas.

Born in Mason County on Feb. 23, 1953, he was the first son of the late R.T. Fearin and the late Nellie G. Skaggs Fearin.

Larry’s love of trucks took him many miles over the country as a semi driver. Being a member of the CB radio community he never met a stranger and soon attained the radio handle “Rattle Snake.” He developed a joy in giving everyone he loved a famous nickname, not to exclude his room-filling laughter as he bestowed his chosen name for the recipients.

After years of travel he settled his roots with his companion and life partner, Wanda Carpenter. Together they enjoyed farm life with her children whom he loved and considered his own, Michael Carpenter and Jennifer Rayburn; and their children, filling his days with joy unimaginable.

Larry is also survived by his daughter, Michele Bowman and husband, Brian of Owen County; his two grandchildren, Paige Just and husband, Jared, Dustin Garrison and wife, Breanna; and his great-grandchild, Aaron. He is also survived by his sister, Sue Holt and husband, Russell of Beechburg; his brother, Steve (Victoria Cannon) Fearin of Beechburg; and his brother, Tommy Fearin of Tennessee. In addition he is survived by his closest nieces, Ashley, Amy, and Melissa, who gave him his famous name “Pap” and whose children completed his heart; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he loved so much the vast list being far too long to list.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his nephew, Josh Fearin.

Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Tracy Glascock and Roger Adams officiating. The service will be live streamed at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com

Larry will be laid to rest in Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Dustin Garrison, Gary Gardner, Brandon Pollitt, Robbie Skaggs, Carson Prater, Richie Kielman, Will Browning, Danny Johnson, Randy Eldridge, and Marvin Lengacher. Honorary pallbearers include Chuck Marshall, J.R. Denton, and Phillip Marshall.

Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the hour of service at 1 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home.

All in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and to observe social distancing.

In place of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Larry to the Shriners Children Lexington, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, Ky. 40508.

