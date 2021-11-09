MRS. MASON

MAYSVILLE — Paulette Mason, 59, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

She was born on July 17, 1962, to Bernard Mason of Maysville and the late Patricia Graybill Mason.

She is survived by loving husband, Dennis Fells Jr. She is also survived by three daughters, Cassidee (Dave White) Smith of Benson, N.C., Jessi Smith of Benson, N.C., and Brooke (Dennis Lovett) Smith of Newland, N.C.; one granddaughter, Cenoa Byrd; three brothers, Mark (Tonie) Mason of Maysville, Keith (Amanda) Mason of Owingsville, and Kevin Mason of Ripley, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Cathy Mason of Tollesboro; several nieces and nephews, Dylan, Alissa, Taylor, Alayna, Kaylie, Brandon, Ashley, and, Jason.

Besides her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Glen Mason.

Funeral will be 1 p.m., on Friday at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.

Burial will be in Washington Baptist Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Danny Mason, Dylan Mason, Mason Pollock, Keith Mason, Robbie Miller and Dennis Fells.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m., on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com

