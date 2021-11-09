MR. LINVILLE

BROOKSVILLE — David Allen Linville, 35, of Brooksville, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

He was born in Maysville, on Feb. 26, 1986, to Michael “Mickey” and Anita Fegan Linville of Brooksville.

Along with his parents, he is survived by his brother, Michael “Mike” (Wendi) Linville of Brooksville; his niece, Taylor Linville; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Brooksville.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of choice or David Linville Funeral Fund.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com