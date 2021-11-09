MR. ELLIOTT

November 9, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MR. ELLIOTT

MR. ELLIOTT

MAYSVILLE – Donnie Ray Elliott, 69, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

Donnie was born on May 16, 1952, to the late Malcolm and Angie Goodin Elliott.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie Fryman Elliott; daughter, Paula Starrett; son, Dewayne Elliott; a nephew, Chris Fryman, who Donnie and Debbie raised as their own; sister, Linda Cunha; brother, David (Paulette) Elliott; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by his infant son, Donnie Elliott Jr.; brothers, Mike and Lee Ed Elliott; and sisters, Judy Cunha, Ruth Hall and Della Hutchison.

Services for Donnie Elliott will be held at 1 p.m.,, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Brell & Son Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Maysville Mason County Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Monday.

Condolences may be left at www.brellandson.com

Trending Recipes