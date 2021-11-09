MRS. MCDANIEL

BROOKSVILLE — Karen Sue Tucker McDaniel, 77, of Brooksville, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center, in Maysville.

She was born in Bracken County on Jan. 4, 1944 to the late Dan and Helen King Tucker Jr.

She was a member of Powersville Christian Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Tabitha Tucker Tuel of Brooksville; and her step-children, Cindi McDaniel of Florida, Tonja Tellman of Brooksville, Tony McDaniel of Georgetown, Ky., and Anthony McDaniel of Ripley, Ohio. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kelsey (Travis Matthews) Tuel, Shana (Adam) Weiss, and Savannah Bonar; and her great-grandchildren, Kynlee, Peytyn, Quinn, Ellie, Harper and Abel.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eudell McDaniel; and her brother, Larry Tucker.

Funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Powersville Christian Church.

Burial will be in Brooksville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m., Wednesday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Powersville Christian Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com

