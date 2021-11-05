MAYSVILLE — Darrell Haynes Abney, retired professor of Mathematics at Maysville Community and Technical College, died Nov. 3, 2021.

He was born March 28, 1945, in Calhoun, to the late William Roscoe and Gladys Howard Abney.

Beloved husband, brother, father and grandfather, Darrell is survived by Kay Hargett Abney, his wife of 50 years; daughters, Kathryn (Joal) Kjarsgaard of Oak Park, Ill., and Elizabeth (Jorge) Calzada of Flower Mound, Texas; and son, Darrell H. Abney Jr. (Claudia) of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren, Isabelle Calzada, Santiago Calzada, Kate Kjarsgaard and Collin Kjarsgaard. Darrell is also survived by sisters, Betty Ann (Louard) Gray of Princeton, Deborah (Allen) Blus of Calhoun, and Judy (Johnny) McCart of Conyers, Ga.; and brothers, Charles Abney of Miamitown, Ohio, Jerry (Earlene) Abney of Calhoun, Russell (Charlene) Abney of Davenport, Fla., and Norman (Candy) Abney of Boone, N.C.; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Terry, and wife, Shelia, of Owensboro; and Charles’ wife, Lee.

Darrell taught mathematics and computer science at two-year colleges for 47 years, 32 of them at Maysville Community and Technical College and 15 at Nashville State Technical Institute. He earned an MS in Computer Science Education from the University of Evansville and a BA and MA in Mathematics Education from Western Kentucky University. Darrell took immense pride in guiding his younger siblings in their college careers, and one of his great joys in life was advising and encouraging students and younger colleagues to fulfill their dreams.

He also was the co-author of two computer textbooks and two mathematics textbooks. Darrell was the principal investigator/co-principal investigator for grant projects for MCTC and Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) with total funding of over $9 million. These grants were transformative in teaching mathematics and the use of technology in the classroom both at MCTC and throughout KCTCS. He was active in the Kentucky Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges and the American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges. He also gave numerous presentations for these and other professional organizations, such as the National Science Foundation.

A passionate University of Kentucky basketball fan, Darrell shared his love of basketball and the Wildcats with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid gardener of roses, strawberries, tomatoes, and stunning flowers. A favorite pastime was making homemade peach and strawberry ice cream. Darrell was a voracious reader of science fiction and spy novels, and proud owner of many Shetland Sheepdogs throughout the years, including his most recent beloved dog, Teddy.

A memorial service for the friends and family of Darrell H. Abney will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 3:30 p.m. at Maysville Community and Technical College.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Maysville Community and Technical College Scholarship Fund.