MR. O’DAIRE

November 5, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MR. O’DAIRE

MR. O’DAIRE

MARION, Ind. — Phillip Ray O’Daire, 75, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

He was born July 24, 1946, in Maysville, to James and Hazel (Glasscock) O’Daire.

He worked at Foster Forbes for 22 years and retired from JB Hunt Trucking.

He is survived by his wife, Debra O’Daire; sons, Jerry O’Daire and Terry O’Daire; daughter, Leslie O’Daire; son, Jimmy (Catherine) Purvis; brothers, James Allen (Jeannie) O’Daire, and Charlie (PeeWee) Detro; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Peter Carl; and a sister, Doris Irwin.

Phillip was always doing acts of kindness for others. He loved country music, singing karaoke with his family, and attending family get-togethers. Phillip loved his family and had the most giving spirit, and will be deeply missed.

Graveside service was held Friday, Nov. 5, at Grant Memorial Park Cemetery, Marion, Ind.

Online memories and condolences may be left at www. armeshuntfuneralhome.com

Trending Recipes