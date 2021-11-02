MRS. JORDAN

MAYSVILLE -– Alice Jordan, 78, of Maysville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center.

Alice was born in Mason County, on June 3, 1943, the daughter of the late Henry and Mary Helen Berry Kirk.

She was a graduate of Minerva High School and formerly worked at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

Survivors include her son, Paul “Pete” Jordan; grandchildren, Ashley, Jessie, Rusty, Brandon and Jimmy Jordan and Elizabeth Thacker; sisters, Barbara O’Daire (Albert), Mary Ann White (Wayne), Bessie Kirk; brothers, Bob Kirk (Barbara), Charles Kirk (Thelma) and Randy Kirk; and her caring friends, Bonnie Buchan and Sandy Gulley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; and sons, Jeff and Jimmy Jordan; her sister, Patsy Conley; and a brother, Roy Kirk.

Funeral services for Alice Jordan will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at noon Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, with Pastor Gordon Jones officiating.

Burial will follow in the Charleston Bottom Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m., until the hour of the service.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com

