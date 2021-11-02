MR. KISKADEN

November 2, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MR. KISKADEN

MR. KISKADEN

AUGUSTA — Scotty Wayne Kiskaden, 67, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

He was born on May 9, 1954, to the late James F. and Rebecca J. Weaver Kiskaden.

He was a member of Augusta Baptist Church.

He is survived by three sisters, Roxie Kiskaden of Augusta, Sue Bruce of Augusta, and Martha Ann Lynn of Brooksville; two brothers, Danny (Terry) Kiskaden and Richard (Marilyn) Kiskaden of Brooksville.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Kiskaden and a niece, who he thought of as a sister, Pat Howard; and six other siblings.

Due to COVID, the family requests everyone wear a mask.

Funeral will be noon on Saturday at Moore & Parker Funeral Home in Augusta.

Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to charity of choice.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com

Trending Recipes