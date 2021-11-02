MRS. GARRETT

AUGUSTA — Mrs. Jennie Lou Garrett (nee Mason), 97, formerly of Foster, passed away at her residence on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Garrett, who died in 2001.

Jennie was born on Jan. 17, 1924, in Lewis County, to her parents the late Bill and Osa (nee Himes) Mason.

Before retirement, she was employed by the United States Postal Service, having served as a clerk and acting postmaster in Foster, and in Cincinnati. She was a member of the Foster Baptist Church.

She leaves behind two daughters, Betty Milner (Bill) and Shirley Etler as well as her grandchildren, Tammy Traylor (Joe), Rodney Milner (Regina), Scotty Milner (Tina), Sandy Etler, and Jeanie Ryan (David); and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son Clinton Garrett, who died in 1975; five brothers; eight sisters; grandchildren, Danny Etler and Sherrie Wheeler; and her brother-in-law, Fred Etler.

The funeral for Jennie will be at 1 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home in Augusta, with Bro. John Hale presiding.

Interment will follow in the Lenoxburg Cemetery in Lenoxburg.

Visitation will also be on Friday at the funeral home from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the Hospice of the Bluegrass, 1317 US 68, Cynthiana, Ky. 41031.

