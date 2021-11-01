MRS. LEWIS

FLEMINGSBURG — Georgia Morgan Lewis, 87, of Lexington (formerly of Flemingsburg), passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Saint Claire Regional Medical Center.

Born in Flemingsburg on May 19, 1934, she was the daughter of the late George William Lewis and the late Allie Morgan Graham.

Georgia worked in Lexington at Turfland Mall and later at the Springs Inn. While living in Flemingsburg she attended Mount Zion Baptist Church and while living in Lexington she attended the Calvary Church of the Nazarene. In Lexington she served as a foster grandparent at the local YMCA.

Georgia is survived by her five children, Carol Ann Lewis of Lexington, Sandra Allie Taylor and husband, Albert, Jr., of Boston Mass., Martha Jean Lewis of Flemingsburg, William Kinner “Bubby” Lewis and wife, Beverly of Valparaiso, Ind., Kimberly Renee Potts and husband, Jeffrey of Mount Sterling; her seven grandchildren, Jermaine “Jerry” Lewis, Vincent (Mary Humphrey) Lewis, Morgan Lewis, Jessica Lewis, Nigel Taylor, Nathan Lewis, Jayden Potts; several great grandchildren; and a host of extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, George and Allie, Georgia was preceded in death by an infant sister.

Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov.r 6, 2021, at the Flemingsburg Baptist Church with Pastor Matthew Cole and Rev. Randy Taylor officiating. The service will be live streamed at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com