MAYSVILLE — Josephine F. “Jo” McEuen, 94 of Maysville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center at Kenton Pointe.

Mrs. McEuen was born in Stanford, on Jan. 25, 1927, daughter of the late Joseph A. Freeman and Dora Lee Hester Freeman.

She was a homemaker, and also worked along with her late husband C.H. McEuen, Jr. at McEuen Paint Store in Maysville. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and in her younger days she was active in the Maysville Younger Women’s Club and the PTA. She and her husband “Sonny” were members of the Maysville Country Club and she was an avid bridge player.

Survivors include a daughter, Pat (Ken) McEuen Donahue of Valrico, Fla.; two grandsons, Kevin (Merrin) Donahue of Naples, Fla., and Brian (Courtney) Donahue of Fleming Island, Fla.; four great-grandchildren, Kailey, Mason, Cambelle and Jack Donahue.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, C.H. McEuen Jr.; three brothers, J. Lee Freeman, Richard Freeman and Eugene Freeman; and two sisters, Sarah Hansen and Virgie Hiles.

Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Maysville Cemetery Chapel with Rev. Jim Fant officiating.

Burial will follow.

Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m., Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory in May’s Lick is serving the family.

Memorials suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr. Maysville, Ky. 41056 or Trinity UMC, 26 W. Third St. Maysville, Ky. 41056.

