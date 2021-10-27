MRS. PERKINS

BROOKSVILLE — Joyce Insko Perkins, 89, passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

She was born on Oct. 7, 1932, to the late Wilbur and Louise (Haley) Insko.

She was a member of Brooksville Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Perkins who passed away Feb. 21, 2019. S

he is survived by two daughters, Trayce Perkins and Tami (Stan) Phillips; one grandson, Shane Perkins; one great-granddaughter, Veronica Joyce Perkins; and one sister, Madge (Tom) Sharpin of Ft. Meyer, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Perkins.

Funeral will be 2 p.m., on Saturday at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Brooksville.

Burial will be in Brooksville Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon-2 p.m., on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be sent to National Kidney Foundation.

