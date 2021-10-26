MRS. GALLAGHER

MAYSVILLE — Letha Nyoka Gallagher, 70, went to rest peacefully in the arms of the Lord on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at St. Claire Medical Center, Morehead.

Nyoka was born in Aberdeen, Ohio, Aug. 2, 1951, to the late Alex and Ruby Pitts Hamilton.

She enjoyed fishing but she was happiest when spending time with her family and spreading God’s word. Nyoka attended the Maysville Community Lighthouse Church.

Survivors include her husband, Gene Gallagher; sons, Timmy (Lynn) Staggs, Harold (Rhonda) Staggs and Lonnie (Melody) Staggs; a daughter, Angela (Justin) Dodson; step-sons, Patrick Gallagher and Terry (Lori) Gallagher; siblings, Tommy (Judy) Hamilton, Thelma (Charles) Jones, Darla (Stevie) Collier, Doris Poe, Stoney (Rhonda) Hamilton, Nola (Bradley) Redmon, Alex (Brenda) Hamilton, Timmy (Gail) Hamilton, Tina (Rodney) Powell, Missy (Chuck) Grimm, Anthony (Ciera) Hamilton and Dusty (Kristen) Hamilton; and numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Staggs; son, David Staggs; and brother, Mark Hamilton.

Services for Letha Nyoka Staggs will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Brell and Son Funeral Home with John Ray Dodson officiating.

Burial will follow in Wedonia Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

