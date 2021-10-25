MR. KISKADEN

AUGUSTA — William (Bill) Bridges Kiskaden, 72, of Augusta, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years, Linda Teegarden Kiskaden.

Bill was born in Bracken County on Nov. 9, 1948, to his parents, the late James F. and Rebecca J. (nee Weaver) Kiskaden.

In life, he worked for 30 years in construction for the Great Lake Construction Company as a carpenter and foreman. He was a member of the Augusta Church of the Nazarene and the Carpenters Union Local No. 2. Repairing machines and fishing were things he loved to do, but truly, his grandchildren were his world.

In addition to his wife, he leaves behind two sons, Jimmy Kiskaden (Tina) and Tracy Kiskaden (Loni); three brothers; three sisters; seven grandchildren, Valerie Lathem, Ashley Denkins, Jim Kiskaden (Chelsey), Dyllon Kiskaden, Ava Kiskaden, Chloe Kiskaden, and Jonathan Kiskaden; and six great grandchildren, Aubrey Hord, Xander Brown, Abigail Kiskaden, Piper Conlon; Journey Denkins, and Addison Kiskaden.

He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Public visitation will be on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home in Augusta from 5-7 p.m.

​The family is requesting anyone planning to attend to wear a mask or facial covering.

​Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com