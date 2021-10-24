MRS. LYTLE

FLEMINGSBURG — Diana White Lytle, 71, of Flemingsburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at St. Claire Regional Medical Center.

Diana was born in Mason County on Feb. 21, 1950. She was the daughter of the late Ray Boyd White and the late Stella Colemire White Moran.

Diana worked at the Fleming County Hospital as a lab technician for many years. Later in life she was a member of the Foster Grandparents Program of Comprehend. She mentored at Hillsboro Elementary School under Julie Emmons Gay for several years. She loved every minute spent with the children, teachers, and staff.

Diana is survived by her son, Keith Owens Lytle; his wife, Tonia Montgomery Lytle; and her granddaughter, Brooke Cleveland Lytle. She is also survived by Keith’s father, Terry Lytle; her sister, Connie Adamson and husband, Johnny; her brother, Roger White and wife, Margaret; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Adamson officiating.

Diana will be laid to rest in Hillsboro Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the hour of service at 1 p.m., Wednesday, at Boone-Nickell.

All in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and to observe social distancing.

In place of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Diana to Hillsboro Elementary School, in care of Mark Leet, 7348 Hillsboro Road, Hillsboro, Ky. 41049.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com