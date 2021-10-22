MR. MURRAY

FLEMINGSBURG — Garner L. “Buddy” Murray, 65, of Augusta, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at WakeMed Cary Hospital in Cary, N.C.

Born in Maysville, on Feb. 25, 1956, he was the son of Virginia “Genna Lou” Schwab Murray and the late Howard Reese Murray.

For 35 years he worked in maintenance for Duke Energy at the Harris Nuclear Plant in New Hill, N.C. He was a member of Bassmaster and was a member of the Augusta Presbyterian Church.

Buddy is survived by his wife of 16 years, Mary Doyle Murray; his three children, Adam Shane Murray and wife, Jackie of Bracken County, Savanah Marshall and husband, Junior of Flemingsburg, and Sarah Mitchell and husband, Bryon of Flemingsburg; his nine grandchildren, Denise Smith, Caleb Wright, Dillon Wright, Cheyanne Cassidy, Cameron Mitchell, Sierra Mitchell, Gracie Mitchell, Taylor Marshall, and Hunter Marshall; and his five great-grandchildren, Jason Wright, Chloe Wright, Ashton Honan, Lyle Barajas, and Easton Cassidy. In addition to his mother Genna Lou, he is also survived by his sister, Sue Ann Murray of Pennsylvania.

In addition to his father Howard, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Murray.

Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct.25, 2021, at the Augusta Presbyterian Church with Pastor Les Grooms officiating.

Buddy will be laid to rest in Mount Zion Cemetery in Brooksville.

Pallbearers include Adam Shane Murray, Caleb Wright, Dillon Wright, Cameron Mitchell, Michael Doyle, and Kelly Doyle. Honorary pallbearers include Scott Edwards Sean Clifton, J. D. Moore, Ben Waldrip, Jeremy Collins, Matthew McNickle, and Bobby Dickerson.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday night with additional visitation on Monday morning from 8 a.m., until the hour of service at 11 a.m., at the church located at 107 East 4th Street, Augusta, Ky. 41002.

All in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and to observe social distancing.

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for Buddy and his family.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com