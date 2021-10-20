MAY’S LICK — Mary Ethel Pyles, 91, of May’s Lick, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late Irvin and Ella Morgan Collins of Maysville.

Mrs. Pyles was born Oct. 23, 1929, in Maysville, and was a 1947 graduate of Maysville High School. She was a member of the May’s Lick Christian Church and Lewisburg Homemakers. Mrs. Pyles enjoyed quilting, making candy, and traveling with her husband, Billy.

She is survived by one sister, Ann Atherton of Xenia, Ohio; three daughters, Jean Ann Wallingford (Whitney) of Lexington, Nancye Fritz (Chuck) of May’s Lick, and Billie Gwynne Barbour of Maysville. In addition, she was blessed to have eight grandchildern, Whitney Ann Adams, Nicholas Wallingford, Ashley Kirk, Jessica Fritz, Cody Fritz, Adam Zeigler, Johnny Barbour, and Jera Case. Great-grandchildren included Ford, Sully, Lincoln, Lowell, Russell, Kennadi, Kyleigh, Gunner, Carson, Kaylen, Bella, J.C., Addyson, Anderson, and Arlee.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Pyles; and two sons-in-law, Jeff Zeigler and Jerry Barbour.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the May’s Lick Christian Church.

Interment will follow in the May’s Lick Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 – 11:30 a.m., on Saturday at the Church.

Pallbearers will be Nick Wallingford, Lain Adams, Adam Zeigler, Brian Kirk, Chad Case, and Gerald Woods. Honorary pallbearer is Johnny Barbour.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the May’s Lick Christian Church, 5083 Main Street, May’s Lick, Ky. 41055

Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.palmerfuneralhome.net