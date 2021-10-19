MAY’S LICK — Wanda Roberson Earls, 86, of Maysville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Robertson County Health Care Facility.

Mrs. Earls was born in Ewing on Feb. 16, 1935, daughter of the late Newell M. Roberson and Elizabeth Jolly May.

She was a retired secretary for Maysville-Mason County Vocational School and was an RSVP volunteer at Maysville Nursing & Rehab. She was an avid doll collector.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Claude H. Earls; and the husband of her mother, James E. May.

She is survived by several friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at May’s Lick Cemetery.

Burial will follow.

There will be no visitation.

Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

