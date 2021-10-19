AUGUSTA — Michael Bruce Sharp, 63, of Foster, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

He was born in Fort Thomas, on June 3, 1958, to his parents, William J. and the late Patricia Ferrell Sharp.

He worked in farming and was a member of St. James Church in Brooksville.

In addition to his father, he leaves behind two sisters, Melissa Ruf and Melinda Sharp; his aunt and uncle; and eight nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, William Mark Sharp, who died Nov. 28, 2020.

The service for Michael will be on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at noon at Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home in Augusta, with Rev. Joseph Shelton presiding.

Interment will follow in the Johnsville Cemetery in Bracken County.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m., to noon, also on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.

