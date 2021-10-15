Mr. Howard

Manchester – Jason Scott Howard of Manchester, OH, age 40, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at his home due to illness.

Jason is survived by his parents, Bonnie Martin Hilterbrand (Danny) of Aberdeen, OH, and Dennis W. Howard (Carol Moran) of Maysville, KY; his brother Dennis L. Howard (Dawn) of Ewing, KY; special niece and nephew Austin Howard and Mckenzie Howard; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Reginald and Lorena Martin; paternal grandparents Paul and Joetta Howard; his aunt Brenda Howard, and cousins Christopher Howard, David Hester and Allan Howard.

Jason was an employee for Dollar General since 2001, where he worked up the ladder and became manager and also had his own website where he promoted wrestlers. Jason was loved by many and will be remembered by all as a fun-loving, hard-working, dedicated man to his family, friends, and colleagues.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday October 18, 2021 at Brell & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Charter Oak Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

Pallbearers are Jimmy Martin, Chris Martin, Michael Martin, Dennis Howard, Derrick Jolly, and Chas Workman.

