Mr. Parker

MAYSVILLE Jerry E. Parker, 65, of Maysville passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood after a lengthy battle with diabetes. Through the years he fought many, many challenges that life threw at him and he fought them bravely and with a smile. Jerry was born in Maysville on May 30, 1956 son of Preston & Janet Stacy Parker of May’s Lick. He was first employed by Burger Queen and later Kroger in Maysville. At age 45 he took disability retirement due to poor health. He continued working at landscaping and building houses. He loved woodworking, talking to friends, attending high school sports and playing euchre.

Survivors other than his parents include his wife of 47 years, Cecilia “Tee” Marshall Parker. Two wonderful sons, Michael (Crystal) Parker of Maysville and Willie (Misty) Parker of Flemingsburg; four beautiful grandchildren, Morgan, Char, Carson and Brayden; and two fur babies that made him smile.

Services will be conducted at 2 P.M. Monday, October 18, 2021 at Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory in May’s Lick with Bro. Mark Gray officiating. Burial will follow in the Shannon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials suggested to Hospice of Hope 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056. Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net