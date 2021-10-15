Mrs. Hardeman

Maysville-Jennifer Vanover Hardeman, 42, of Maysville, KY died Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center. She was born in Cincinnati, OH on March 20, 1979 to Betty Gebhart Vanover of Hamersville, OH and the late Rick L. Vanover. Jennifer loved woodworking, crafting, and was dedicated to her children and their sports activities.

She is survived by her husband, Joshua D. Hardeman and their children, Jacob D. Hardeman, Reese N. Hardeman, and Jaycee R. Hardeman, all of Maysville, KY. She is also survived by her brother, Rick(Amie)Vanover of Westerville, OH and sister Bailey(Travis)Mason of Carmel, IN; her nieces and nephews, Nicholas Mason, Katherine Mason, Rilee Vanover, and Ryker Vanover; her mother-in-law, Susie Hardeman, and father-in-law, Jack(Kay)Hardeman; and special aunt, Nancy Gebhart.

Funeral service will be at 2:00pm Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville, KY. Burial will be at Olivet Cemetery in Maysville. Visitation will be 12:00pm-2:00pm Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Jennifer Hardeman’s Childrens’ Scholarship. Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com