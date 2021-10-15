Mr. Hensley

Mr. Bill Hensley, 78, of Maysville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday October 13, 2021, at his home. Bill was born October 16, 1942, in Oneida, Kentucky, to the late Theo and Sallie Burns Rich Hensley.

Bill retired after 42 years from East Kentucky Power, as Superintendent of Operations. He was a 1960 High School Graduate of Oneida Baptist Institute, in Oneida, Kentucky. He continued his education in the Engineering Program at Eastern Kentucky University, before enlisting in the United States Air Force, then serving two years in the Reserves. He was a member of the Germantown Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon and treasurer. He was a Mason-Oneida Lodge #42, a member of the Maysville Lions Club, the RSVP, the Fernleaf Highland Volunteer Fire Department, and a member of the board of the Western Mason Sewer District, where he served as treasurer. Bill was a member of and worked in the Golf Course Pro Shop at the Maysville Country Club. He was an avid golfer, loved fast cars, and enjoyed fast pitch softball. Bill was always willing to help his grandsons, Logan and Evan, improve their golf game, also serving as Assistant Coach for the Saint Patrick Saints golf teams. In May of 2013, Bill joined the staff of Knox and Brothers Funeral Home dedicating many hours to serving others.

He is survived by his wife Doris Ann Sewell Hensley, a son Benjamin Theo (Kate) Hensley of Cincinnati, Ohio, and a daughter Bettsy Hensley (Dr. Kent) Kalb of Flemingsburg, Kentucky. Four grandchildren: Logan Walton Kalb and Evan Hensley Kalb of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, Patrick Charles Rolfes and Nicholas Andrew Rolfes of Cincinnati, Ohio. One nephew, Jeff Rich of Somerset, Kentucky. He was proceeded in death by his parents and a brother, Herbert Hoover Rich.

Funeral services for Bill Hensley will be held at the VFW in Maysville, Kentucky at 1:30 PM Sunday, October 17, 2021 with his nephew, Bro. Steve Meece, officiating. Burial will follow at a later date.

Visitation will be from Noon until the time of services at the VFW in Maysville, Kentucky.

