MRS. MAXEY

FLEMINGSBURG — Avanell Wilson Maxey, 85, of Flemingsburg, departed this life on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Fleming County Hospital. She was the widow of Johnny O. Maxey.

Born in Elliott County on March 30, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Harlan Wilson and the late Bessie Thornsberry Wilson.

She attended Victory Assembly of God and Sharkey Freewill Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, talking on the telephone, going to church, and going shopping.

Avanell is survived by her four children, John David Maxey and wife, Susan, Brenda Harn and husband, Stephen, Mary Jane Cooper and husband, Jim, and Sally Rae Mineer; her seven grandchildren; her five great-grandchildren; and her great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Jo Howard; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many friends.

In addition to Johnny (her husband of 57 years) and her parents, Harlan and Bessie, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Flossie Carter, Marvin Wilson, Jack Wilson, Eleanor Black, Irene Kinder and Wayne Wilson.

Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Hutton Funeral Home in Hillsboro with Bro. Harley Sexton, Jr. and Bro. Larry Joseph officiating.

Avanell will be laid to rest in Newman Cemetery.

Pallbearers include John Adamson, Jim Cooper, Bradley Harn, Stephen Harn, Dilan Maxey, and Weston Maxey. Honorary pallbearers include Garrell Coffey, Tony Kidd, David Lambert, and Jeff Maxey.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, at Hutton Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

All in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and to observe social distancing.

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for Avanell and her family.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com