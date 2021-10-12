MRS. HARTLEY

October 12, 2021
GERMANTOWN-Sharon Gardner Hartley, 74, of Paris, Ky., died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana.

She was born in Lewisburg, on Dec. 3, 1946, to the late Estill and Christine Brammer Gardner.

She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Owens of Winchester, and Beverly (Jeff) Gibson of Brandon, Miss.; her grandchildren, Stephanie Walcher, Christian Tuel, Christopher Tuel, Candace Owens, Dustin Hartley, Sydney Gibson, Jeffrey Hartley and Timothy Hartley; her great-grandchildren, Kayla Clifford, Aeriel Walcher, Addison Walcher, Kyndall Walcher, Cameron Mason, Landon Barton, Christopher Tuel, Collin Tuel, Ella Tuel and Mason Green. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Beth Clay; and her siblings, Larry Gardner, Mike Gardner and Lisa Head.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Hartley; her sons, Timothy Hartley and Jeffrey Hartley; and her sister, Connie Fetters.

A private graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com

