MRS. DARLINGTON

FLEMINGSBURG — Thelma Jewell Darlington, 80, of Flemingsburg, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, surrounded by her friends and family at home.

She was the widow of Gobel “Jack” Darlington.

Born in Vanceburg on May 28, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Carl Carpenter and the late Rosie Kimbler Carpenter.

Thelma loved family gatherings, going to church, singing, fishing, camping, playing her guitar, and special sister days out. She was of the Pentecostal faith. She will be missed by many.

Thelma is survived by her six children, Carl Darlington and wife, Tammy, Gary Darlington and wife, Jennifer, Donnie Darlington, David Darlington and wife, Becky, Doug Darlington and wife, Lily, and Jackie Underwood and husband, Terry. She is also survived by her 11 grandkids; her eight great-grandkids; her special fishing buddy, Helen; and a host of extended family members and friends.

In addition to her husband Jack; and her parents Carl and Rosie; Thelma was preceded in death by her daughter, Rosann Darlington.

Funeral service will begin at 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. J.R. Hamilton officiating.

Thelma will be laid to rest in Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2 p.m., until the hour of service at 4 p.m., on Friday, at Boone-Nickell.

All in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and to observe social distancing.

