MRS. MORAN

MAYSVILLE — Cordelia “Sue” Moran, 85, passed away Oct. 10, 2021, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville with her daughter, Pat by her side.

She was born in Boyle County, on July 22, 1936, to Edward Sylvester Worthington and Bettie Florence Shannon Worthington.

She was the youngest of 14 children. She always spoke fondly of her childhood and what wonderful parents she had. Sue made friends easily and never seemed to meet a stranger. She loved playing games online and smoking her cigarettes. She cherished her friends, and she had a very special friend she considered like a sister in Fannie Pennington.

Sue is survived by her daughters, Pat (Richard) Calchera of Maysville, Barbara (Kenneth) Ollmann of Tacoma, Wash.; granddaughter, Shonté (Ryan) Condrey of Sheridan, Ark., who was raised as a daughter. She is also survived by her sister Sara Nisbet of South Haven, Mich., that she was extremely close to. She had 10 grandchildren (Angela, Mark, Vanessa, Jesse, Shonté, Sunshine, Tasha, Kenneth, Amber, and Brandon) and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 12 siblings; her daughter, Debbie; and her son, Stanley.

At her request, there will be no services. She was very strong-willed and had very firm wishes about this, so we are abiding by her plan. She may have left her earthly body, but she is resting in peace with her Heavenly Father now.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope Care Center, 1435 Kenton Pointe Way, Maysville, Ky. 41056. They were very kind and loving to Sue and made sure that her last days were peaceful.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

