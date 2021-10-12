FLEMINGSBURG — Ralph Eugene Owens, 86, of Ewing, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, surrounded by family at his home.

Ralph was born in Mason County on August 20, 1935, to the late Robert Pierce Owens and the late Carrie Reeves Owens. He spent his years growing up on Salem Ridge in Bracken County.

Ralph was the family patriarch and hosted many gatherings at his farm in Fleming County and memorable wild turkey hunts with his beloved nephews. He was happiest being surrounded by family including special friends who were family to him, Kevin Hall, Melissa Hall, and Louise Miller.

Ralph began his insurance career with Lincoln Income in Kentucky taking him to Atlanta as a regional manager until he came to Fleming County in 1960 to begin a distinguished 37-year career with Kentucky Farm Bureau as agency manager, treating clients like family members. He spent many evenings with feet under customers’ dinner tables while they talked business and farming. He loved his county, devoting time to being of service to several organizations such as being a board member for People’s Bank and Fleming County Hospital, participating in city council, Cattlemen’s Association and others. He along with other community leaders helped start the Fleming County Golf Association. He was a member of Ewing Baptist Church. Upon his retirement from Farm Bureau in 1997, Ralph came full circle back to the farming vocation of his youth, tilling the earth, tending the cattle, and riding horseback, working dawn to dusk.

Ralph is survived by his two daughters, Karen Owens Adams (Dr. Mark S. Adams) and Debra June Owens, both of Lexington. He is also survived by his two sisters, Juanita Owens Duvall of Frankfort, and Rena Owens May of Ripley, Ohio. Ralph adored his three grandchildren, Drew S. Adams of Harlan, Dr. Alyson Adams of Cecilia, and Anna Owens of New York City; as well as his three great-grandchildren, Natalie, Hannah, and Rebecca Adams of Harlan. He is also survived by his beloved cousins, Polly Combess Haggard of Washington, Penny Pinkard Purcell (Ted Purcell) of Flemingsburg, and Susan Pinkard Spiller of Southlake, Texas.

Ralph was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, June Woodward Owens; and four siblings, Jack Owens, Virginia (Jenny) Owens Beckett, Harlan Owens, and Dorothy Ann Owens.

Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Ewing First Baptist Church.

Ralph will be laid to rest in Shannon Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the hour of the service at 1 p.m., Saturday, at the church located at 1636 Ewing Road, Ewing, Ky. 41039.

All in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and to observe social distancing.

In place of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Ralph to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056 and/or Ewing Baptist Church,(1636 Ewing Road, Ewing, Ky. 41039.

