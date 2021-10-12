MRS. OWEN

October 12, 2021
FLEMINGSBURG — Phyllis Stamm Owen, 71, of Foxport, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at her sister’s home in Lewis County.

She was born in La Grange, on Nov. 19, 1949, to the late Earl Stamm and the late Ruby Black Stamm.

Phyllis was a homemaker and member of Pleasant Valley Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Owen; her parents; and her siblings, Ronald Stamm and Earl Stamm.

She is survived by her three children, Mike Stamm , Michelle Harvell, and Andrew Conn ; her four grandchildren, Brayden, Anthony, Kyle, and Kaleah; her four sisters, Ollie “Tiny” Wallingford, Deloris Eimann, Janet Smith, Betty Hussein: along with several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Boone – Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Layne Wagner and Bro. Tom Mitchell officiating.

Phyllis will be laid to rest in Martin Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Marty Wallingford, Billy Wallingford, Mark Wallingford, Adnan Hussein, Gary Dean Thomas, and Brayden Stamm.

Visitation will be 1 p.m., until the hour of service at 2 p.m., Thursday, at Boone-Nickell.

Due to the increase of COVID, all in attendance are asked to wear face masks.

Friends may offer online condolences to the guestbook at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com

