MRS. TONCRAY

MAYSVILLE — Mrs. Jane Dwyer Toncray, age 96, of Maysville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Hospital.
Jane was born on March 17, 1925, in Dover, to the late William T. and Mary Ida Laycock Dwyer.
She is survived by her sons, Fred Toncray and Jim (Marcia) Toncray, both of Maysville; grandchildren, Troy Toncray and Anne Elizabeth “Buffy” Toncray; great-grandchild, Haylee Frances Toncray; step-grandchildren Clinton “Butch” Bramel, Kathy Striplin, Lynda Lytle, and Michael Bramel; and special sister-in-law, Carolyn Dwyer.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Adrian “AJ” Toncray; her great-grandson, Aaron Jacob Toncray; brothers, James Robert Dwyer, Gene Dwyer, Maurice Dwyer, Joe Bill Dwyer, and George (Evelyn Anne) Dwyer; and daughter-in-law, Doris Toncray.
She enjoyed Reds baseball, UK basketball and especially loved spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Maysville, at 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, with Rev. Jim Fant officiating.
Jane will be laid to rest in Rosemont Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m., until the time of the service on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Rosemont Cemetery, Johnson Street, Dover, Ky. 41034.
Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.
