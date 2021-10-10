MR. DELLS

FLEMINGSBURG — Blaine Thomas Dells, 68, of Flemingsburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born in Cincinnati on April 11, 1953, he was the son of the late John Warren Dells, Jr. and the late Mary Ann Smith Dells.

Blaine worked in antique restoration for the majority of his life. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was of the Catholic faith.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deborah Sparks Dells; his son, John Dells and wife, Allison of Maysville; his three grandchildren, Tyler, Macy, and Ross. He is also survived by his siblings, Daniel Dells, Matthew Dells, Laura Dells, and Josh Dells; a special niece who was like a daughter, Jera Lee Sparks; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Services are being privately cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

In place of flowers please consider a donation in Blaine’s memory to the Fleming County Backpack, in care of A Better Community, 121 East Electric Avenue, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041, and/or the Bracken Backpack Program,1048 Bladestone Drive, Brooksville, Ky. 41004.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com

