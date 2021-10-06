MRS. GANTLEY

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Cellina M. Gantley, 45, of Georgetown, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at UK Chandler Hospital after a lengthy battle with leukemia.

Cellina was born in Maysville, on Nov. 20, 1975, to Jim Thompson and Margie Bowie.

Cellina wed Bobby Gantley on June 11, 2005, and together, they celebrated 16 years of marriage. She obtained her master’s degree from Morehead State University in Business. Before her diagnosis, she was working on a second master’s degree in World War II Studies from Arizona State University. She attended Aberdeen Elementary School and graduated from St. Patrick High School in 1994.

Cellina loved being around people and sharing experiences with them. Her smile would always light up the room and her laugh was nothing short of infectious. She also enjoyed reading, trivia, her dogs (Zeus and Zoomer), being a member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, but most importantly, she loved being with her family.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Mark Bowie of Aberdeen, Ohio; grandparents, Ray and Josephine Mitchell of Dover, and Jim and Lorraine Thompson of Augusta, Gene Bowie of Dallas, Texas, and Hilda Bowie of Pickerington, Ohio; and her aunt, Bonnie Mitchell of Maysville.

In addition to her loving husband Bobby, Cellina is survived by her daughter, Abby; sister, Dr. Rajeana (Cody) Conway of Versailles; brothers, Adrian (Mari) Thompson of Okinawa, Japan, and Ray Thompson of Jacksonville, N.C.; father, Jim (Rebecca) Thompson of Jacksonville, N.C.; and her mother, Margie Bowie of Aberdeen. She is also survived by nieces and nephews including Ryan Conway, Landry Conway, Jack Gallenstein, Emma Gallenstein, and Maggie Schumacher. Other survivors include her aunts and uncles,David Mitchell of Maysville, Joey Lowe of Maysville, and Tim and Tina Bowie of Pickerington.

Visitation for Cellina will be held Sunday, Oct. 10 from 5– 8 p.m., at Milward –Broadway located at 159 N. Broadway, Lexington.

Funeral mass will commence Monday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m., at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church located at 410 Jefferson Street, Lexington with interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Guests attending visitation are asked to observe mask usage if they are unvaccinated. Masks are required for all who attend funeral mass at the church the following day per the Lexington Diocese.

In honor of her legacy, the family would like memorial contributions to be directed to St. Peter Claver Catholic Church Building Fund located at 410 Jefferson Street, Lexington, Ky and Cancer Fighters United at 4211 U.S. 62, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

To share a remembrance of Cellina or to offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.