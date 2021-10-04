MRS. TOLLNER

October 4, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

LEXINGTON — Ann Carpenter Tollner, 70, of Lexington died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the UK Medical Center.

She was born in Maysville, on April 26, 1951, to the late Ollie and Evelyn Morgan Carpenter.

She is survived by her brother, Ronald Carpenter of Flemingsburg.

No services are planned.

Trending Recipes