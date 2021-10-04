MR. ELDRIDGE

FLEMINGSBURG — Greg Eldridge, 65, of Piketon, Ohio, formerly of Flemingsburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center.
Born in Maysville, on March 25, 1956, he was the son of Vencil Eldridge and the late Delores Craft Eldridge.
For the past 11 years Greg was the co-manager of Speedway in Waverly, Ohio. He previously worked for Eldridge Brothers, Greg’s Car Care in Flemingsburg, S&S Tire, and Walmart Auto Center.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Jennifer Fannin Eldridge; his two children, Chad Eldridge and wife, Rachel of Grove City, Ohio, Dalton Blevins of Sandy Hook; his two grandchildren, Aiden Eldridge, Flynn Eldridge. He is also survived by his brother, Kent Eldridge and wife, Kristy of Bidwell, Ohio; his two nephews, Kaleb Eldridge and wife, Stacey, Jacob Eldridge and wife, Angela; his mother-in-law, Janet Fannin; his sister-in-law, Heather Fannin Howe and husband, John; his niece, Jordan Howe; his brother-in-law, Brian Fannin; his special cousins, Tammy Kinder and Vicki Stephens; along with extended family members and many friends.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with David Eldridge officiating.
Greg will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Dalton Blevins, Doug Smith, Kent Eldridge, Jacob Eldridge, Tim Eldridge, and Terry Royse. Honorary pallbearers include Chad Eldridge and Aiden Eldridge.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, at Boone-Nickell located at 150 West Water Street, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041.
Due to the increase of COVID, all in attendance are asked to wear face masks.
In place of flowers, please consider a donation in Greg’s memory to the charity of your choosing.
