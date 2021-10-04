MR. WOODWARD

Ledger Independent

BROOKSVILLE — Given Marcus Woodward, Jr., 72, died, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at KDMC in Ashland.

Funeral services were Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Brooksville.

Burial was in Maple Grove Cemetery in Germantown.

Serving as pallbearers were David Cartmell, Zachary Woodward, Steve White, Gerald Rose, Kenton Ray Insko and Steve Henry. Honorary pallbearers were Mike Denham, Buddy Gallenstein, Victor Wilson, Bill Marshall, Holton Cartmell, Jerry Lundergan, Charlie Calvert, David Woodward, David Packard and Steven Manning.

